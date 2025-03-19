Heat vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: ESPN, FDSDET, and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (29-39) are underdogs (+5) in their attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (38-31) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The game airs on ESPN, FDSDET, and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 217 points.

Heat vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5 217 -210 +176

Heat vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (53%)

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a game 38 times this season (38-27-4).

The Heat are 28-37-3 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 34 times out of 68 chances this season.

Heat games this season have hit the over 35 times in 68 opportunities (51.5%).

Against the spread, Detroit has performed worse when playing at home, covering 16 times in 34 home games, and 22 times in 35 road games.

The Pistons have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 16 of 34 home matchups (47.1%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 35 games (51.4%).

Miami has performed better against the spread at home (15-16-1) than away (13-21-2) this season.

Heat games have finished above the over/under 59.4% of the time at home (19 of 32), and 44.4% of the time on the road (16 of 36).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.6 points, 6 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 69.6% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Tobias Harris averages 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Malik Beasley averages 16.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 made treys per game (third in NBA).

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.4 points, 2.6 boards and 5.3 assists.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 9.9 boards and 4.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat are getting 23.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Tyler Herro.

The Heat are getting 17.7 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

The Heat get 11.2 points per game from Terry Rozier, plus 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Heat are receiving 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.