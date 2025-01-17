Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSUN

The Denver Nuggets (24-16) visit the Miami Heat (20-19) after winning four road games in a row. The Heat are favored by only 3 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 17, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3 223.5 -158 +134

Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (53%)

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Heat have put together a record of 17-20-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nuggets are 19-20-1 this season.

Heat games have gone over the total 21 times out of 40 chances this season.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the point total 25 times in 40 opportunities (62.5%).

Against the spread, Miami has fared better when playing at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and nine times in 22 road games.

The Heat have exceeded the over/under in 10 of 17 home games (58.8%), compared to 11 of 22 road games (50%).

Against the spread, Denver has had better results away (10-9-1) than at home (9-11-0).

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have gone over more often at home (13 of 20, 65%) than away (12 of 20, 60%).

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro averages 24.3 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 4 made treys per game (third in league).

Bam Adebayo is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 assists and 9.6 boards.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 10.5 points, 2.3 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 30.6 points for the Nuggets, plus 13.2 boards and 9.9 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.4 points, 6.5 boards and 2.4 assists. He is also making 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

The Nuggets receive 13.2 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists. He is making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists per game. He is draining 56.5% of his shots from the floor.

