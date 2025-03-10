Heat vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSE

The Miami Heat (29-34) are big, 10-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (15-48) on Monday, March 10, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 216.5.

Heat vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -10 216.5 -391 +310

Heat vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (75.4%)

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Heat have put together a record of 28-32-3 against the spread this season.

The Hornets are 30-28-5 against the spread this season.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times this season.

Hornets games this season have hit the over on 23 of 63 set point totals (36.5%).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread at home (15-13-1) than it has in road affairs (13-19-2).

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 18 of 29 home matchups (62.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in 15 of 34 games (44.1%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (14-13-2) than at home (16-15-3).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over nine of 34 times at home (26.5%), and 14 of 29 on the road (48.3%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 17.7 points, 10 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 48.9% from the field.

Tyler Herro averages 23.8 points, 5.4 boards and 5.8 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Terry Rozier averages 11.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 30.5% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.9 points, 7.9 boards and 3.8 assists for the Hornets.

LaMelo Ball averages 25.8 points, 5.3 boards and 7 assists. He is also sinking 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 treys per contest.

Mark Williams averages 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 58.5% of his shots from the field.

The Hornets are getting 5.5 points, 6.8 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

The Hornets receive 21 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

