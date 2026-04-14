Heat vs. Hornets Picks and Props: 2 Best Bets for Tuesday's NBA Play-In Tournament Game

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Charlotte Hornets take on the Miami Heat?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

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Heat vs. Hornets Best Bets and Picks

Spread Betting Charlotte Hornets Apr 14 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Charlotte enters this game with every structural advantage. They're at home, where they've been one of the league's better teams over the second half of the season. Miami, meanwhile, is 17–24 on the road — a troubling number for a team now tasked with winning a road elimination game.

The Hornets' trio of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel gives them the firepower to build and maintain a lead.

Miami's Pelle Larsson is out, thinning an already modest bench rotation. Charlotte's roster is healthy and battle-tested.

The Hornets are 0–2 all-time in Play-In games, but this is their best team and their best shot. I think they win and cover tonight.

Total Points Under Apr 14 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Three of the four regular-season meetings between these teams went over a total of 229.5 or higher — but this is a Play-In elimination game, not a February game. Intensity, scheme preparation, and playoff-style half-court defense all figure to slow the pace compared to regular-season form.

Charlotte has been one of the most consistent under teams at home this season. Their defense has also been genuinely excellent over their recent stretch, ranking among the top six teams defensively over the last 25 games.

Miami's offense, capable of big nights, is missing Larsson and will likely lean heavily on Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell.

Elimination pressure adds another layer of caution to both offenses.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

