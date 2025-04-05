Heat vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (42-34) are favored by 2 points against the Miami Heat (35-42) on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSUN and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 215 points.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -2 215 -132 +112

Heat vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (57%)

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a record of 37-38-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 37-37-3 this year.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over 40 times out of 77 chances this season.

Heat games this year have gone over the total in 39 of 77 opportunities (50.6%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (21-17-1) than it has in road affairs (16-21-0).

The Bucks have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 22 of 39 home matchups (56.4%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 37 games (48.6%).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .553 (21-16-1). Away, it is .410 (16-21-2).

Heat games have finished above the over/under more often at home (22 times out of 38) than away (17 of 39) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 6.2 assists and 11.9 rebounds.

Brook Lopez is averaging 13 points, 1.8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 14.9 points, 2.4 assists and 6 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.6 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor.

Taurean Prince is averaging 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Tyler Herro gets the Heat 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Bam Adebayo gives the Heat 17.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Kel'el Ware gives the Heat 9.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Davion Mitchell averages 7.6 points, 2.2 boards and 4.8 assists. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Terry Rozier averages 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

