Hawks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Hawks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSC

The Atlanta Hawks (32-34) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (36-30) on Friday, March 14, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Hawks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -3.5 231.5 -158 +134

Hawks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (58.9%)

Hawks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 34 times this season (34-31-1).

Against the spread, the Hawks are 32-34-0 this year.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 30 times this season.

Hawks games this year have gone over the total in 38 of 66 opportunities (57.6%).

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (22-10-0) than it does on the road (12-21-1).

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 15 of 32 home matchups (46.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 34 games (44.1%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (17-16-0) than at home (15-18-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over 20 of 33 times at home (60.6%), and 18 of 33 away (54.5%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac averages 16.2 points, 12.5 boards and 2.5 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Amir Coffey is averaging 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Trae Young provides the Hawks 24 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks are getting 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists per game. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Per game, Clint Capela gives the Hawks 8.9 points, 8.5 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1 block.

