Hawks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14
Hawks vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSC
The Atlanta Hawks (32-34) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (36-30) on Friday, March 14, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.
Hawks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Clippers
|-3.5
|231.5
|-158
|+134
Hawks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Clippers win (58.9%)
Hawks vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers have covered the spread 34 times this season (34-31-1).
- Against the spread, the Hawks are 32-34-0 this year.
- Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 30 times this season.
- Hawks games this year have gone over the total in 38 of 66 opportunities (57.6%).
- Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (22-10-0) than it does on the road (12-21-1).
- The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 15 of 32 home matchups (46.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 34 games (44.1%).
- Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (17-16-0) than at home (15-18-0).
- In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over 20 of 33 times at home (60.6%), and 18 of 33 away (54.5%).
Clippers Leaders
- James Harden is averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Ivica Zubac averages 16.2 points, 12.5 boards and 2.5 assists.
- Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kris Dunn is averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
- Amir Coffey is averaging 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Hawks Leaders
- Per game, Trae Young provides the Hawks 24 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Hawks are getting 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.
- Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists per game. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.
- Per game, Clint Capela gives the Hawks 8.9 points, 8.5 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1 block.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.