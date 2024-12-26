Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 26

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: CHSN and FDSSE

The Chicago Bulls (13-17) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE. The point total is 243.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -6.5 243.5 -260 +215

Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (62.8%)

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Hawks are 12-18-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bulls' 30 games this season, they have 14 wins against the spread.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over 16 times in 30 opportunities (53.3%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-8-0) than it has in home games (5-10-0).

The Hawks have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 15 home matchups (73.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in eight of 15 games (53.3%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-9-0). Away, it is .533 (8-6-1).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over less often at home (seven of 15, 46.7%) than on the road (nine of 15, 60%).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 21.8 points, 3.8 boards and 12 assists.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 13 points, 5 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 3.2 steals (first in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Clint Capela is averaging 9.8 points, 1.3 assists and 9.3 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.7 points, 9.8 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also sinking 57.8% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 45.2% from beyond the arc (10th in NBA), with 2.1 triples per game.

The Bulls receive 21.7 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 4.5 boards and 4.1 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 11.9 points, 6.4 boards and 6.9 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Coby White averages 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is draining 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

The Bulls are receiving 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.