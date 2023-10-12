Gus Edwards Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Running back Gus Edwards faces a matchup against the ninth-ranked run defense in the league (94.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Baltimore Ravens play the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Is Edwards a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Edwards vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.56

8.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.57

60.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 2.99

2.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Edwards Fantasy Performance

Edwards has produced 32.2 fantasy points in 2023 (6.4 per game), which ranks him 28th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 109 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Edwards has put up 14.8 fantasy points (4.9 per game), running for 147 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 38 carries.

The peak of Edwards' fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (12.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Gus Edwards delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (4.8 points) last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running for 48 yards on 12 carries.

Titans Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

Tennessee has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed a TD reception by four players this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Titans this season.

