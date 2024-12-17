Gus Edwards Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

In Week 16 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), RB Gus Edwards and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Denver Broncos, who have the fifth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (98.6 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Edwards, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Broncos.

Edwards vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: December 19, 2024

December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.40

73.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 1.94

1.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Edwards Fantasy Performance

Edwards is the 60th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 256th overall, as he has put up 42.0 total fantasy points (4.2 per game).

In his last three games, Edwards has picked up 15.2 fantasy points (5.1 per game), running for 91 yards and scoring one touchdown on 24 carries.

Edwards has generated 25.0 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 129 yards with two touchdowns on 39 carries.

The highlight of Edwards' fantasy season so far was Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 9.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Gus Edwards disappointed his fantasy managers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, when he mustered only 0.9 fantasy points (3 carries, 9 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed a touchdown reception by 15 players this year.

Denver has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Three players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

