Gus Edwards Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Gus Edwards and the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Las Vegas Raiders -- whose rushing defense was ranked 21st in the NFL last season (118.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

With Edwards' next game against the Raiders, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Edwards vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.39

7.39 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.40

50.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.74

3.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Edwards 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 175.0 fantasy points (10.3 per game) in 2023, Edwards ranked 46th in the NFL and 14th at his position.

In his best performance last season, Edwards finished with 27.4 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 80 yards, 3 TDs. That was in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 7 against the Detroit Lions -- Edwards picked up 20.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 80 yards.

Edwards picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 15 yards -- in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Edwards collected 2.8 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 48 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 18 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas surrendered more than 300 passing yards to one QB last season.

Last year, the Raiders allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Las Vegas allowed two or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Raiders allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Las Vegas allowed four players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Raiders gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Las Vegas didn't allow more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Raiders yielded more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

On the ground, Las Vegas allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Raiders gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last season.

