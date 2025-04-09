Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (4-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and CHSN+

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-184) | CHW: (+154)

CLE: (-184) | CHW: (+154) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

CLE: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 1-1, 5.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (0-1) to the mound, while Sean Burke (1-1) will take the ball for the White Sox. Allen and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Allen's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Burke has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox went 1-1-0. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Burke starts this season -- they split the games.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (59.4%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

The Guardians vs White Sox moneyline has Cleveland as a -184 favorite, while Chicago is a +154 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -134 to cover.

The over/under for the Guardians versus White Sox game on April 9 has been set at 7.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -184 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in five of 10 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 3-7-0 against the spread.

The White Sox are 2-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

Chicago has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer without a win.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-4-1).

The White Sox have a 6-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with nine hits and an OBP of .417 this season. He has a .310 batting average and a slugging percentage of .793.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .242 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks, while slugging .606 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Carlos Santana has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.349/.421.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .421 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has accumulated an on-base percentage of .333, a slugging percentage of .484, and has nine hits, all club-highs for the White Sox (while batting .290).

He ranks 51st in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Nick Maton has two home runs and five walks while hitting .174. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Matt Thaiss is hitting .211 with a double and six walks.

Michael A. Taylor is batting .200 with a home run and a walk.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

4/8/2025: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/9/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/4/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/3/2024: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/2/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/12/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/11/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/10/2024: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

