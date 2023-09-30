Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 11:38 AM

MLB action on Saturday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (76-84) vs. Detroit Tigers (76-84)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | DET: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+140) | DET: +1.5 (-170)

CLE: -1.5 (+140) | DET: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie (Guardians) - 0-2, 6.17 ERA vs Will Vest (Tigers) - 2-1, 3.11 ERA

The probable starters are Triston McKenzie (0-2) for the Guardians and Vest (2-1) for the Tigers. McKenzie and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. McKenzie's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Tigers have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Vest's three starts that had a set spread. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in three of Vest's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (52.6%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

Cleveland is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -102 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Tigers are -170 to cover, and the Guardians are +140.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Tigers game on September 30, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 41, or 53.2%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 36 times in 70 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 156 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 81-75-0 against the spread in their 156 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have won 48 of the 119 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40.3%).

Detroit has a 45-69 record (winning only 39.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 158 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-77-6).

The Tigers have an 82-76-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 168 hits and an OBP of .353, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season. He's batting .271.

His batting average is 44th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 47th, and his slugging percentage 120th.

Kwan has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a double and a walk.

Josh Naylor has 137 hits this season and has a slash line of .307/.351/.487.

Naylor brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with a walk and two RBI.

Andres Gimenez has 15 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Gimenez heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has put up a slugging percentage of .452 and has 141 hits, both team-best figures for the Tigers. He's batting .236 and with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 116th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Torkelson brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Matt Vierling a has .326 on-base percentage to pace the Tigers.

Zach McKinstry has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 43 walks while hitting .230.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

9/29/2023: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2023: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/18/2023: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/18/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/10/2023: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/9/2023: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/8/2023: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/19/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2023: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

