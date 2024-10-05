Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 1 on Oct. 5

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers for Game 1 of the ALDS.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) vs. Detroit Tigers (86-76)

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 1:08 p.m. ET

1:08 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: TBS

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-146) | DET: (+124)

CLE: (-146) | DET: (+124) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 12-8, 3.47 ERA vs Tyler Holton (Tigers) - 7-2, 2.19 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) versus the Tigers and Tyler Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA). Bibee and his team are 19-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bibee's team is 16-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers are 4-6-0 against the spread when Holton starts. The Tigers have a 4-6 record in Holton's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (52.5%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Tigers reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-146) and Detroit as the underdog (+124) on the road.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +146 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -176.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Tigers contest on Oct. 5 has been set at 7, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 63, or 64.9%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cleveland has won 25 of 37 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 159 opportunities.

In 159 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 85-74-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won 49.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (48-49).

Detroit is 12-26 (winning just 31.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 159 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-77-4).

The Tigers have put together an 87-72-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 173 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .537. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .243 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 140 hits.

Andres Gimenez has nine home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has an on-base percentage of .348, a slugging percentage of .479, and has 134 hits, all club-highs for the Tigers (while batting .262).

He ranks 50th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Matt Vierling has 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks while batting .257. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying players, he is 61st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Colt Keith has put up a team-high .380 slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/22/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/11/2024: 10-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/10/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/9/2024: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/8/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

