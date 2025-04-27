Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Red Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (15-10) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-14)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and NESN

Guardians vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-110) | BOS: (-106)

CLE: (-110) | BOS: (-106) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-192) | BOS: -1.5 (+158)

CLE: +1.5 (-192) | BOS: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 1-1, 2.11 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Logan Allen (1-1, 2.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (1-0, 1.80 ERA). Allen and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Allen's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Bello has started just one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox covered. The Red Sox have not been a moneyline underdog when Bello starts this season.

Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (50.8%)

Guardians vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Red Sox, Cleveland is the favorite at -110, and Boston is -106 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Red Sox are +158 to cover, while the Guardians are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for Guardians-Red Sox on April 27 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with eight wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 8-2 when favored by -110 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 12-13-0 against the spread in their 25 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have a 3-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

Boston has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-14-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have covered 46.4% of their games this season, going 13-15-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .903, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .505. He has a .343 batting average, as well.

He is fourth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Kwan hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Jose Ramirez has four doubles, five home runs and nine walks. He's batting .276 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage 69th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Kyle Manzardo leads Cleveland in total hits (16) this season, and 11 of those have gone for extra bases.

Gabriel Arias has four home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Arias heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles and an RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander David Bregman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .393, a slugging percentage of .565, and has 35 hits, all club-highs for the Red Sox (while batting .324).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Bregman heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with five doubles, three home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .273 with six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks while batting .241.

Rafael Devers is hitting .198 with seven doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Guardians vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/26/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/25/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/24/2024: 8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2024: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2024: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2023: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/7/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!