Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox.

Guardians vs Red Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (14-10) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-13)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Apple TV+

Guardians vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-108) | BOS: (-108)

CLE: (-108) | BOS: (-108) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-182) | BOS: -1.5 (+150)

CLE: +1.5 (-182) | BOS: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively (Guardians) - 1-2, 3.86 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 0-2, 7.66 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Ben Lively (1-2) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (0-2). When Lively starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Lively's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Red Sox have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Houck's starts. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Houck starts this season -- they split the games.

Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.1%)

Guardians vs Red Sox Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -108 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Red Sox Spread

The over/under for the Guardians versus Red Sox contest on April 25 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Guardians vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (80%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 8-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 24 chances this season.

The Guardians are 11-13-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won three of the seven games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

Boston is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-14-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 13-14-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .394, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .495. He's batting .337 on the season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Kwan will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .265 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks, while slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average ranks 64th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 77th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Kyle Manzardo leads Cleveland in total hits (16) this season, and 11 of those have gone for extra bases.

Manzardo has recorded a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .212 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Gabriel Arias has four home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander David Bregman has racked up a team-high OBP (.393) and slugging percentage (.563), and leads the Red Sox in hits (33, while batting .320).

He is 15th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Bregman takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Wilyer Abreu has six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .271. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .386.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jarren Duran has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks while batting .250.

Trevor Story has two doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .297.

