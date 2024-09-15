Guardians vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 10:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Guardians vs Rays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (85-64) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-76)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSSUN

Guardians vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-132) | TB: (+112)

CLE: (-132) | TB: (+112) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+164) | TB: +1.5 (-200)

CLE: -1.5 (+164) | TB: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively (Guardians) - 11-9, 4.01 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 6-10, 4.40 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ben Lively (11-9) for the Guardians and Taj Bradley (6-10) for the Rays. When Lively starts, his team is 15-10-0 against the spread this season. Lively's team is 13-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have gone 11-11-0 ATS in Bradley's 22 starts with a set spread. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Bradley's starts this season, and they went 6-8 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (51.9%)

Guardians vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -132 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +164 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -200.

Guardians vs Rays Over/Under

Guardians versus Rays on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (65.9%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 38 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 147 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 77-70-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 44.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (35-44).

Tampa Bay has a 15-25 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 148 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-78-5).

The Rays have a 79-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.4% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 155 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .514. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 38th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ramirez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .231 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .244 with 25 doubles, 29 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average is 93rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Steven Kwan has 138 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.

Kwan has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with seven walks.

Andres Gimenez has eight home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up a team-high OBP (.340) and slugging percentage (.418), and paces the Rays in hits (151, while batting .283).

He ranks 20th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Diaz brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Christopher Morel is hitting .198 with 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He is currently 136th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .241 with 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Caballero has 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .231.

Guardians vs Rays Head to Head

9/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/13/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/14/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/13/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/12/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/3/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/2/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/13/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

