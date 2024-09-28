Guardians vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros.

Guardians vs Astros Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (92-68) vs. Houston Astros (87-73)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

CLE: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)

CLE: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively (Guardians) - 13-9, 3.80 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Astros) - 4-6, 5.55 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Ben Lively (13-9) to the mound, while Justin Verlander (4-6) will get the nod for the Astros. Lively and his team are 17-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lively's team has a record of 14-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have a 6-10-0 record against the spread in Verlander's starts. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in four of Verlander's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Guardians vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (54.7%)

Guardians vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Guardians, Houston is the underdog at +120, and Cleveland is -142 playing at home.

Guardians vs Astros Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +150 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -182.

Guardians vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Guardians-Astros game on Sept. 28, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 63 times (65.6%) in those contests.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 28 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 158 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 85-73-0 in 158 games with a line this season.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 42 total times this season. They've gone 20-22 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Houston has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Astros have played in 160 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-89-6).

The Astros have a 79-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 171 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .530, both of which are tops among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .277 batting average and an on-base percentage of .334.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 29th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .242 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 96th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .292 with 53 walks and 83 runs scored.

Andres Gimenez has nine home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up a team-best OBP (.392), while pacing the Astros in hits (170). He's batting .308 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Jose Altuve leads his team with a .439 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is currently 10th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Alex Bregman is hitting .260 with 30 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 44 walks.

Yainer Diaz has 29 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks while batting .299.

Guardians vs Astros Head to Head

9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/30/2024: 10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/2/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/1/2023: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/31/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/11/2023: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/10/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/9/2023: 10-9 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

