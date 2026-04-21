Guardians vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB squads in action on Wednesday, up against the Houston Astros.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Astros Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (13-11) vs. Houston Astros (9-15)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and SCHN

Guardians vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | HOU: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | HOU: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+164) | HOU: +1.5 (-200)

CLE: -1.5 (+164) | HOU: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-2, 4.81 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Tanner Bibee (0-2) against the Astros and Peter Lambert (0-1). When Bibee starts, his team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season. Bibee's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Lambert has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros have always been the moneyline underdog when Lambert starts this season.

Guardians vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (50.7%)

Guardians vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Guardians, Houston is the underdog at +110, and Cleveland is -130 playing at home.

Guardians vs Astros Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Guardians are +164 to cover, and the Astros are -200.

Guardians vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Guardians-Astros game on April 22, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win five times (55.6%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 2-2 when favored by -130 or more this year.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 24 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 14-10-0 in 24 games with a line this season.

The Astros have compiled a 3-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Houston has gone 1-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (20%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 24 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-7-0).

The Astros have put together a 9-15-0 record ATS this season (covering just 37.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .230 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 115th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and four RBIs.

Chase DeLauter is hitting .219 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He ranks 129th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging in the majors.

Brayan Rocchio is slashing .286/.390/.457 this season and leads the Guardians with an OPS of .847.

Rocchio enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .286, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .459, a slugging percentage of .756, and has 28 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .326).

He ranks ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Alvarez heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with four doubles, five home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Christian Walker has seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .274. He's slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .367.

His batting average is 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Jose Altuve has six doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .281.

Carlos Correa is batting .275 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Guardians vs Astros Head to Head

4/20/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/8/2025: 10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/7/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!