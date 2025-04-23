Grizzlies vs. Thunder NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 24

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: TNT, FDSSE, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder bring a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which will be broadcast on TNT, FDSSE, and FDSOK at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8.5 226.5 -370 +295

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (52.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies are 41-38-3 against the spread this year.

This season, 44 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Grizzlies games this year have eclipsed the over/under 47 times in 82 opportunities (57.3%).

Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (29-12-1) than it does in road games (25-14-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 25 times in 42 opportunities this season (59.5%). On the road, they have hit the over 19 times in 40 opportunities (47.5%).

Against the spread, Memphis has had better results away (22-17-2) than at home (19-21-1).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under less often at home (22 times out of 41) than on the road (25 of 41) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 58.1% from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 4.1 boards.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Jaren Jackson Jr. provides the Grizzlies 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 6.1 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Grizzlies are receiving 23.2 points, 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists per game from Ja Morant.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is draining 48% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.3% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

