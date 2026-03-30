Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (41-33) are heavy favorites (-13) as they try to end a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (25-49) on Monday, March 30, 2026 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -13 227.5 -820 +570

Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (61%)

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 45 times this season (45-27-2).

The Grizzlies have 34 wins against the spread in 74 games this season.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times this season.

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under 48.6% of the time this season (36 of 74 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has a worse record against the spread at home (23-15-1) than it does in away games (22-12-1).

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (35.9%) than away games (51.4%).

Against the spread, Memphis has been better at home (18-19-0) than away (16-19-2).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over 20 of 37 times at home (54.1%), and 16 of 37 on the road (43.2%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 32% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale averages 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Grayson Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3 boards and 4.1 assists.

Oso Ighodaro averages 6.5 points, 5 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 65.5% from the floor.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is also draining 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range (fifth in NBA), with an average of 2 triples.

The Grizzlies are getting 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Cedric Coward.

The Grizzlies receive 12 points per game from GG Jackson, plus 4.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 7.4 points, 2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is sinking 37.2% of his shots from the field and 28.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Taylor Hendricks' numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

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