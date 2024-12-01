Grizzlies vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 1

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (9-11) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (13-7) after losing five straight road games. The Grizzlies are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 244.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -6.5 244.5 -260 +215

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (56.6%)

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have registered a 14-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have played 20 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 13 times.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 20 opportunities (70%).

Memphis has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-4-0) than it does on the road (6-1-1).

The Grizzlies have gone over the total less often at home, hitting the over in seven of 12 home matchups (58.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in six of eight games (75%).

Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (4-5-1) than on the road (2-7-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (80%, eight of 10) than away (60%, six of 10).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.2 points, 5.8 boards and 1.3 assists.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 assists and 7.6 boards.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 12 points, 4 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pacers get 21 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 6.6 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Pacers are receiving 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

Per game, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 15.9 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 2 blocks (fifth in league).

The Pacers are receiving 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

