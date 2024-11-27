Gonzaga vs West Virginia Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) will look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) on November 27, 2024 at Imperial Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

Gonzaga vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (94.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Gonzaga (-15.5) versus West Virginia on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 155.5 points for this game.

Gonzaga vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.

West Virginia covered 13 times in 31 matchups with a spread last year.

Gonzaga and West Virginia covered the same percentage of spreads last year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game were equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Bulldogs as favorites by 15.5 or more and Mountaineers as underdogs by 15.5 or more).

The Bulldogs did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-4-0) than they did at home (6-8-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Mountaineers had a better winning percentage at home (.444, 8-10-0 record) than on the road (.222, 2-7-0).

Gonzaga vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga put together a 20-5 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

The Bulldogs won all nine games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1695 or shorter.

West Virginia won four, or 16.7%, of the 24 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Mountaineers played as an underdog of +890 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Gonzaga has a 94.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Gonzaga vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

The 30.5 rebounds per game the Mountaineers averaged ranked 279th in college basketball, and were 3.3 fewer than the 33.8 their opponents pulled down per outing.

The Mountaineers averaged 90.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (290th in college basketball), and gave up 99.5 points per 100 possessions (338th in college basketball).

