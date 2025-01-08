Gonzaga vs San Diego Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-4, 3-0 WCC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the San Diego Toreros (4-12, 1-2 WCC) on January 8, 2025 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (99.2%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Gonzaga-San Diego matchup (in which Gonzaga is a 31.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 155.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

San Diego has compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bulldogs had a worse record against the spread at home (6-8-0) than they did on the road (6-4-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Toreros have a better winning percentage at home (.500, 5-5-0 record) than away (.250, 1-3-0).

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga outscores opponents by 18.8 points per game (scoring 87.4 per game to rank seventh in college basketball while giving up 68.6 per outing to rank 108th in college basketball) and has a +301 scoring differential overall.

Graham Ike paces Gonzaga, averaging 16.4 points per game (146th in college basketball).

San Diego has a -106 scoring differential, falling short by 6.6 points per game. It is putting up 66.7 points per game, 334th in college basketball, and is allowing 73.3 per contest to rank 237th in college basketball.

Kjay Bradley Jr.'s team-leading 15.4 points per game rank him 223rd in the nation.

The Bulldogs pull down 36.6 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 28.9 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.7 boards per game.

Ike paces the Bulldogs with 6.9 rebounds per game (177th in college basketball play).

The Toreros rank 239th in the nation at 32.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 fewer than the 33.6 their opponents average.

Santiago Trouet is 37th in the country with 8.8 rebounds per game, leading the Toreros.

Gonzaga averages 107.9 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball), while allowing 84.7 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

The Toreros put up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (350th in college basketball), while giving up 92.1 points per 100 possessions (204th in college basketball).

