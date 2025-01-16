Gonzaga vs Oregon State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WCC) hope to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (13-5, 3-2 WCC) on January 16, 2025 at Gill Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (59.4%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Thursday's Gonzaga-Oregon State spread (Gonzaga -9.5) or total (150.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga is 7-11-0 ATS this season.

Oregon State has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Against the spread last season, the Bulldogs performed worse at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Beavers have performed better against the spread at home (8-1-0) than on the road (3-1-0) this season.

Gonzaga has posted one win against the spread in conference play this season.

Oregon State has covered the spread three times in five WCC games.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those games.

The Bulldogs have a mark of 9-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -450 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon State has been the moneyline underdog a total of four times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Beavers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +340 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga outscores opponents by 18.2 points per game (scoring 87.8 per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 69.6 per outing to rank 121st in college basketball) and has a +327 scoring differential overall.

Gonzaga's leading scorer, Graham Ike, is 133rd in the country scoring 16.6 points per game.

Oregon State's +252 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.2 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (17th in college basketball).

Michael Rataj's 16.6 points per game leads Oregon State and ranks 133rd in the country.

The Bulldogs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 7.5 boards. They are recording 36.3 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.8 per outing.

Ike's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 124th in college basketball play.

The Beavers win the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. They are grabbing 32.5 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.6.

Rataj's 8.5 rebounds per game lead the Beavers and rank 49th in college basketball.

Gonzaga ranks sixth in college basketball by averaging 108.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 50th in college basketball, allowing 85.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Beavers rank 36th in college basketball averaging 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 43rd, allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!