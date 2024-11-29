Gonzaga vs Davidson Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 29

The Davidson Wildcats (5-1) will attempt to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on November 29, 2024 at Imperial Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Davidson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

Gonzaga vs. Davidson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (87.5%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's Gonzaga-Davidson spread (Gonzaga -20.5) or over/under (153.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. Davidson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Davidson has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread last year, the Bulldogs played worse at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

Last year, the Wildcats were 5-8-0 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

Gonzaga vs. Davidson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been victorious in five of the six contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bulldogs have been listed as a favorite of -4545 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Davidson has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Wildcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 97.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Davidson Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga has a +169 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.1 points per game. It is putting up 90.4 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and is allowing 66.3 per contest to rank 81st in college basketball.

Khalif Battle's team-leading 14.9 points per game ranks 291st in college basketball.

Davidson is outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game, with a +58 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.3 points per game (89th in college basketball) and allows 71.7 per contest (190th in college basketball).

Connor Kochera's team-leading 17.7 points per game rank him 87th in the country.

The Bulldogs are 60th in the country at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's 8.5 more than the 28.4 their opponents average.

Michael Ajayi averages 6.0 rebounds per game (ranking 338th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. They are recording 32.5 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3.

Reed Bailey's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 116th in the nation.

Gonzaga scores 111.1 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while giving up 81.4 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball).

The Wildcats' 104.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 49th in college basketball, and the 92.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 241st in college basketball.

