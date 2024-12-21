Gonzaga vs Bucknell Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Bucknell Bison (4-7) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) on December 21, 2024 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga vs. Bucknell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Game time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Spokane, Washington

Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Bucknell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (98.6%)

Before you decide to wager on Gonzaga-Bucknell matchup (in which Gonzaga is a 34.5-point favorite and the total is set at 153.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Gonzaga vs. Bucknell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Bucknell has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs owned a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-8-0) than they did in road games (6-4-0) last season.

The Bison's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (2-3-0). Away, it is 1.000 (5-0-0).

Gonzaga vs. Bucknell Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga averages 89.5 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per contest (141st in college basketball). It has a +217 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 19.7 points per game.

Graham Ike's team-leading 14.6 points per game ranks 294th in the nation.

Bucknell has a -55 scoring differential, falling short by 5.0 points per game. It is putting up 70.6 points per game, 291st in college basketball, and is allowing 75.6 per contest to rank 289th in college basketball.

Josh Bascoe's 14.1 points per game leads Bucknell and ranks 349th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs rank 39th in the country at 36.5 rebounds per game. That's 8.0 more than the 28.5 their opponents average.

Ike is 269th in college basketball play with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Bison are 239th in the nation at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 fewer than the 34.8 their opponents average.

Noah Williamson is 227th in college basketball with 6.5 rebounds per game, leading the Bison.

Gonzaga ranks seventh in college basketball by averaging 110.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 79th in college basketball, allowing 86.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Bison rank 330th in college basketball with 86.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 230th defensively with 93.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

