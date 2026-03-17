Golf Odds: Valspar Championship Odds for This Week

The PGA Tour is on to the Valspar Championship this week.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Valspar Odds: Golf Odds for This Week

Full Valspar odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer Odds Xander Schauffele +1100 Matt Fitzpatrick +1300 Viktor Hovland +1700 Akshay Bhatia +1900 Jacob Bridgeman +2000 Justin Thomas +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.