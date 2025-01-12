FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (28-10-3) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-12-4)
  • Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-182)Wild (+150)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (61.8%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Golden Knights are +144 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -178.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

  • The Golden Knights-Wild matchup on January 12 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

  • Vegas is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +150 underdog on the road.

