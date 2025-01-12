Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (28-10-3) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-12-4)

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-182) Wild (+150) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (61.8%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Golden Knights are +144 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -178.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

The Golden Knights-Wild matchup on January 12 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

Vegas is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +150 underdog on the road.

