NHL
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (28-10-3) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-12-4)
- Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-182)
|Wild (+150)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (61.8%)
Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Golden Knights are +144 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -178.
Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Wild matchup on January 12 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.
Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline
- Vegas is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +150 underdog on the road.