Golden Knights vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

On Thursday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Seattle Kraken.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-16) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-34-11)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-182) Kraken (+150) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.1%)

Golden Knights vs Kraken Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Golden Knights are +138 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -172.

Golden Knights vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Kraken on April 9, with the over at +112 and the under at -140.

Golden Knights vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -182 favorite despite being on the road.

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