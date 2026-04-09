NHL
Golden Knights vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9
On Thursday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Seattle Kraken.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-16) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-34-11)
- Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-182)
|Kraken (+150)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.1%)
Golden Knights vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Golden Knights are +138 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -172.
Golden Knights vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Kraken on April 9, with the over at +112 and the under at -140.
Golden Knights vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -182 favorite despite being on the road.