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NHL

Golden Knights vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Golden Knights vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

On Monday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Winnipeg Jets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Jets Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (37-26-17) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-32-12)
  • Date: Monday, April 13, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-178)Jets (+146)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (50.4%)

Golden Knights vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Jets. The Golden Knights are +140 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -172.

Golden Knights vs Jets Over/Under

  • The over/under for Golden Knights-Jets on April 13 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Golden Knights vs Jets Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -178 favorite at home.

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