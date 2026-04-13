Golden Knights vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

On Monday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Winnipeg Jets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Jets Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (37-26-17) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-32-12)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-178) Jets (+146) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (50.4%)

Golden Knights vs Jets Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Jets. The Golden Knights are +140 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -172.

Golden Knights vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for Golden Knights-Jets on April 13 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Golden Knights vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -178 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!