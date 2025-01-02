FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Golden Knights vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Flyers Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (25-9-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-17-4)
  • Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-200)Flyers (+164)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (74.5%)

Golden Knights vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flyers. The Golden Knights are +120 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -148.

Golden Knights vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Flyers game on January 2 has been set at 6.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Flyers reveal Vegas as the favorite (-200) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+164) on the road.

