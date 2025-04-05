Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Calgary Flames.

Golden Knights vs Flames Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (45-22-8) vs. Calgary Flames (36-27-12)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-162) Flames (+134) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.8%)

Golden Knights vs Flames Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Golden Knights are +152 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -188.

Golden Knights vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Flames game on April 5, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Golden Knights vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -162 favorite on the road.

