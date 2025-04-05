NHL
Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Flames Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (45-22-8) vs. Calgary Flames (36-27-12)
- Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-162)
|Flames (+134)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.8%)
Golden Knights vs Flames Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Golden Knights are +152 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -188.
Golden Knights vs Flames Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Flames game on April 5, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
Golden Knights vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -162 favorite on the road.