NHL

Golden Knights vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Data Skrive
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (39-20-8) vs. Boston Bruins (30-30-9)
  • Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-250)Bruins (+202)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (71.8%)

Golden Knights vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-130 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +106.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Bruins on March 20, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Bruins reveal Vegas as the favorite (-250) and Boston as the underdog (+202) on the road.

