Giants vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Reds Game Info

San Francisco Giants (8-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (4-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSOH

Giants vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

SF: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200)

SF: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 1-1, 1.42 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Landen Roupp against the Reds and Nick Lodolo (1-1). Roupp helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Roupp has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Lodolo has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds went 1-1-0. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lodolo start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (57.6%)

Giants vs Reds Moneyline

The Giants vs Reds moneyline has San Francisco as a -130 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +110 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Reds Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Reds. The Giants are +164 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -200.

Giants vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Reds game on April 8, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Giants vs Reds Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with six wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 2-1 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 10 opportunities.

The Giants are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won three of the nine games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Cincinnati has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total five times this season for a 5-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in total hits (nine) this season while batting .250 with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .289 and a slugging percentage of .583.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 25th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has an OPS of .885, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season. He's batting .333.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 19th, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 46th.

Lee heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last nine outings he is batting .333 with six doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.558) powered by six extra-base hits.

Matt Chapman has been key for San Francisco with nine hits, an OBP of .395 plus a slugging percentage of .486.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a slugging percentage of .442 and has 11 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .256 and with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 84th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with two walks and two RBI.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .326 OBP, and has a club-best .350 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .275.

His batting average is 65th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Matt McLain has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .214.

Jose Trevino is batting .316 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Giants vs Reds Head to Head

4/7/2025: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/30/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/27/2025: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/4/2024: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2024: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/11/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/10/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/30/2023: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

