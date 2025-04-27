Giants vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers.

Giants vs Rangers Game Info

San Francisco Giants (18-10) vs. Texas Rangers (15-12)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and RSN

Giants vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-134) | TEX: (+116)

SF: (-134) | TEX: (+116) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)

SF: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Giants vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-3, 6.59 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 2-0, 0.90 ERA

The Giants will look to Jordan Hicks (1-3) versus the Rangers and Jack Leiter (2-0). Hicks and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Hicks' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Leiter has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers covered in both opportunities. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for two Leiter starts this season -- they won both.

Giants vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (63.3%)

Giants vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -134 favorite at home.

Giants vs Rangers Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rangers. The Giants are +152 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -184.

Giants vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Giants-Rangers on April 27, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Giants vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 12, or 70.6%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 16 of 28 chances this season.

The Giants are 14-14-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have compiled a 7-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

Texas has a record of 2-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (28.6%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 27 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-19-0).

The Rangers have gone 15-12-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with 34 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .558. He's batting .327 with an on-base percentage of .388.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Lee will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Wilmer Flores has seven home runs and six walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Matt James Chapman has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .383 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Mike Yastrzemski has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has put up a slugging percentage of .688, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .344 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Langford brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .417 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Adolis Garcia has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .209. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .270.

He is currently 124th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Josh Smith is batting .328 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Josh Jung has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks while batting .275.

Giants vs Rangers Head to Head

4/26/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/25/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2024: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/7/2024: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2023: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/12/2023: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/11/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

