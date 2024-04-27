Giants vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Saturday.

Giants vs Pirates Game Info

San Francisco Giants (13-14) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-14)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: SportsNet PT

Giants vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-120) | PIT: (+102)

SF: (-120) | PIT: (+102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-205) | PIT: -1.5 (+168)

SF: +1.5 (-205) | PIT: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Giants vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 2-0, 1.61 ERA vs Martín Pérez (Pirates) - 1-1, 3.45 ERA

The probable starters are Jordan Hicks (2-0) for the Giants and Martin Perez (1-1) for the Pirates. Hicks' team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Hicks starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. When Perez starts, the Pirates are 1-3-0 against the spread. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for two Perez starts this season -- they split the games.

Giants vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (62.5%)

Giants vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -120 favorite at home.

Giants vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Pirates are +168 to cover, while the Giants are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Pirates game on April 27 has been set at 7.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 5-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 27 opportunities.

In 27 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 13-14-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have won nine of the 18 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Pittsburgh is 6-7 (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-14-0 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 14-12-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto has 27 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .495, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .278 batting average and an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Conforto hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 26 hits. He's batting .271 while slugging .365.

Among qualifiers, he is 62nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman is batting .229 with a .410 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Chapman has recorded at least one base hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .306 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

LaMonte Wade Jr has been key for San Francisco with 21 hits, an OBP of .466 plus a slugging percentage of .475.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a slugging percentage of .390, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 79th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 100th in slugging.

Connor Joe paces his team with 22 hits and a .379 OBP. He has a batting average of .289 while slugging .461.

His batting average is 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .275 with six doubles and 13 walks.

Jack Suwinski has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .181.

Giants vs Pirates Head to Head

4/26/2024: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/31/2023: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/30/2023: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2023: 14-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2022: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/18/2022: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/14/2022: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/13/2022: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/12/2022: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/16/2023: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

