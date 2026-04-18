Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (8-12) vs. Washington Nationals (9-11)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-118) | WSH: (+100)

SF: (-118) | WSH: (+100) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+136) | WSH: +1.5 (-164)

SF: -1.5 (+136) | WSH: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Giants) - 0-2, 5.06 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 0-1, 4.60 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Adrian Houser (0-2, 5.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Cade Cavalli (0-1, 4.60 ERA). Houser and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their three chances this season. This will be Houser's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Nationals have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Cavalli's four starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in three of Cavalli's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (53.1%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Nationals are -164 to cover, and the Giants are +136.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Nationals game on April 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 20 opportunities.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 7-13-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have gone 9-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Washington has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

In the 20 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-6-0).

The Nationals have put together a 12-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco with an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .389. He's batting .319 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Matt Chapman has hit one homers this season while driving in 11 runs. He's batting .291 this season and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Chapman brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double and four RBIs.

Willy Adames has 21 hits and is batting .269 this season.

Adames takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Lee takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up an on-base percentage of .469, a slugging percentage of .682, and has 24 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .364).

Including all qualified hitters, he is third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fifth in slugging.

Abrams enters this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .452 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

James Wood is batting .253 with six doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Daylen Lile has a team-high .372 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .226 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

4/17/2026: 10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/9/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/8/2025: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/25/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/8/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/7/2024: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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