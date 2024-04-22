Giants vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

Giants vs Mets Game Info

San Francisco Giants (10-13) vs. New York Mets (12-9)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: SNY

Giants vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

SF: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-205) | NYM: -1.5 (+168)

SF: +1.5 (-205) | NYM: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keaton Winn (Giants) - 1-3, 4.09 ERA vs José Quintana (Mets) - 1-1, 3.05 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Keaton Winn (1-3) against the Mets and Jose Quintana (1-1). Winn and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Winn's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Mets have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Quintana's starts. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one Quintana start this season -- they won.

Giants vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.6%)

Giants vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -116 favorite at home.

Giants vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Mets are +168 to cover, while the Giants are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Mets game on April 22, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Giants vs Mets Betting Trends

The Giants have won in six, or 42.9%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 5-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 13 of their 23 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 23 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 10-13-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won four of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).

New York is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-8-0).

The Mets have put together a 10-9-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco OPS (.725) this season. He has a .282 batting average, an on-base percentage of .337, and a slugging percentage of .388.

He is 60th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in total hits (21) this season while batting .259 with nine extra-base hits. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is 88th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging in MLB.

Conforto enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with an RBI.

Matt Chapman has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Chapman heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Jorge Soler has four home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has collected 20 hits, a team-best for the Mets. He's batting .241 and slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 102nd and he is 45th in slugging.

Starling Marte leads his team with a .448 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 71st in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Nimmo has put up an on-base percentage of .365, a team-high for the Mets.

Jeff McNeil has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .254.

