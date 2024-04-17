Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the San Francisco Giants.

Marlins vs Giants Game Info

Miami Marlins (4-14) vs. San Francisco Giants (7-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Time: 12:10 PM ET

Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

Coverage: BSFL

Marlins vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-116) | SF: (-102)

MIA: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-194) | SF: -1.5 (+158)

MIA: +1.5 (-194) | SF: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Marlins) - 0-2, 4.80 ERA vs Keaton Winn (Giants) - 0-3, 5.06 ERA

The probable starters are Trevor Rogers (0-2) for the Marlins and Keaton Winn (0-3) for the Giants. Rogers and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Rogers' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Giants have failed to cover all of the three games Winn started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Winn start this season -- they lost.

Marlins vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (60.4%)

Marlins vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -116 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Giants are +158 to cover, while the Marlins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Giants on April 17, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Marlins vs Giants Betting Trends

The Marlins have been named as the favorite five times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season Miami has been a moneyline favorite of -116 or better four times, losing every contest.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 18 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 6-12-0 in 18 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-4).

San Francisco is 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 18 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-7-0).

The Giants have gone 7-11-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads Miami OPS (.731) this season. He has a .292 batting average, an on-base percentage of .370, and a slugging percentage of .361.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Josh Bell is hitting .212 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks, while slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 134th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double and an RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami in slugging percentage (.408) thanks to six extra-base hits.

De La Cruz heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto has racked up an on-base percentage of .343, a slugging percentage of .554, and has 19 hits, all club-bests for the Giants (while batting .292).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Conforto enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Matt Chapman has three doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .205. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .256.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 144th, his on-base percentage is 167th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .257 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

Jorge Soler is batting .219 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Marlins vs Giants Head to Head

4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2022: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/4/2022: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/9/2022: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/8/2022: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/21/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/19/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

