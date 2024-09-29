Giants vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the San Francisco Giants facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Giants vs Cardinals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (80-81) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (82-79)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: BSMW

Giants vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-126) | STL: (+108)

SF: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+162) | STL: +1.5 (-196)

SF: -1.5 (+162) | STL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Giants vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 5-5, 4.66 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 2-0, 2.40 ERA

The probable starters are Hayden Birdsong (5-5) for the Giants and Michael McGreevy (2-0) for the Cardinals. Birdsong's team is 7-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Birdsong's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. McGreevy has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals covered in both chances. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for one McGreevy start this season -- they won.

Giants vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (52%)

Giants vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Cardinals, San Francisco is the favorite at -126, and St. Louis is +108 playing on the road.

Giants vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Cardinals are -196 to cover, and the Giants are +162.

Giants vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Giants-Cardinals contest on Sept. 29 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Giants vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 45, or 56.2%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 32 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 82 of their 159 opportunities.

In 159 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 78-81-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 48.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (39-42).

St. Louis has a 20-29 record (winning 40.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times this season for a 72-82-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 76-80-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.7% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with an OBP of .328, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .463. He's batting .247 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 84th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Chapman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in total hits (128) this season while batting .269 with 48 extra-base hits. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Michael Conforto has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Conforto enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has been key for San Francisco with 99 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has racked up a team-best OBP (.338) and slugging percentage (.411). He's batting .276.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 29th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Donovan takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double and three RBI.

Alec Burleson has 145 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn is hitting .269 with 32 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks.

Nolan Arenado has 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .272.

Giants vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/28/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/23/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2024: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/14/2023: 8-5 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2023: 11-3 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/27/2023: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/26/2023: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

