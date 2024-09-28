Giants vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Giants vs Cardinals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (79-81) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (82-78)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: BSMW

Giants vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-132) | STL: (+112)

SF: (-132) | STL: (+112) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+164) | STL: +1.5 (-200)

SF: -1.5 (+164) | STL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tristan Beck (Giants) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 8-8, 3.71 ERA

The Giants will call on Tristan Beck against the Cardinals and Andre Pallante (8-8). Beck and his team were 2-1-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Beck did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Cardinals have an 8-11-0 record against the spread in Pallante's starts. The Cardinals have a 6-7 record in Pallante's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (53.1%)

Giants vs Cardinals Moneyline

San Francisco is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +112 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Cardinals are -200 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +164.

Giants vs Cardinals Over/Under

Giants versus Cardinals, on Sept. 28, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Giants vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 44, or 55.7%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 29-21 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 81 of 158 chances this season.

In 158 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 78-80-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have a 39-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, St. Louis has gone 13-21 (38.2%).

The Cardinals have played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-82-2).

The Cardinals have collected a 75-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.4% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .460. He has a .246 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 85th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has 127 hits, which is tops among San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .270 with 48 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging among qualified batters.

Michael Conforto has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Conforto enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has been key for San Francisco with 99 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .442.

Yastrzemski takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has collected 143 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .265 and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 47th, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is 71st in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has a .336 on-base percentage while slugging .408. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .273.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Masyn Winn has 31 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 40 walks while batting .268.

Nolan Arenado has 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 walks while batting .272.

Giants vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/27/2024: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/23/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2024: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/14/2023: 8-5 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2023: 11-3 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/27/2023: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/26/2023: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/25/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

