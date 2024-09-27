Giants vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Giants vs Cardinals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (79-80) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (81-78)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-126) | STL: (+108)

SF: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+168) | STL: +1.5 (-205)

SF: -1.5 (+168) | STL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 1-1, 2.70 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 9-11, 5.35 ERA

The Giants will call on Landen Roupp (1-1) versus the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (9-11). Roupp and his team have covered in each of the three games he's started with a spread this season. Roupp has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have a 17-14-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 22 of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 12-10 in those matchups.

Giants vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (58.6%)

Giants vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Cardinals, San Francisco is the favorite at -126, and St. Louis is +108 playing on the road.

Giants vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Cardinals are -205 to cover, and the Giants are +168.

Giants vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Cardinals game on Sept. 27, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Giants vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (56.4%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 31-23 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 80 of their 157 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 78-79-0 in 157 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 38 of the 79 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, St. Louis has a 19-28 record (winning 40.4% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-82-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have collected a 74-80-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .328 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. He has a .246 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 85th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in total hits (127) this season while batting .273 with 48 extra-base hits. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 36th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ramos has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Michael Conforto has collected 101 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Conforto heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has been key for San Francisco with 97 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .440.

Yastrzemski has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has a .338 on-base percentage and a .409 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .274.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson has racked up 142 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Masyn Winn is hitting .267 with 30 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Nolan Arenado has 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .269.

Giants vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/23/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2024: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/14/2023: 8-5 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2023: 11-3 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/27/2023: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/26/2023: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/25/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/24/2023: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

