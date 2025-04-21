Giants vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Giants vs Brewers Game Info

San Francisco Giants (14-8) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-10)

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSWI

Giants vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-146) | MIL: (+124)

SF: (-146) | MIL: (+124) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-166)

SF: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-0, 4.19 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 1-0, 0.90 ERA

The Giants will look to Robbie Ray (3-0) versus the Brewers and Quinn Priester (1-0). Ray and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. Ray's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Priester has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers went 1-1-0. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Priester start this season -- they won.

Giants vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (55.6%)

Giants vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -146 favorite at home.

Giants vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Brewers are -166 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +138.

Giants vs Brewers Over/Under

The Giants-Brewers contest on April 21 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 2-2 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 22 opportunities.

The Giants are 12-10-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 25% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-6).

Milwaukee is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-13-0 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have collected a 12-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.593) and total hits (27) this season. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 10th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Matt James Chapman leads San Francisco with an OBP of .406 this season while batting .240 with 21 walks and 12 runs scored. He's slugging .440.

He is 89th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging among qualified batters.

Wilmer Flores is batting .203 with a .430 slugging percentage and 23 RBI this year.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .279 with a .405 OBP and 11 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has racked up 25 hits, a team-high for the Brewers. He's batting .260 and slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .273.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang's .437 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .322 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average ranks 15th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Sal Frelick a has .432 on-base percentage to pace the Brewers.

William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras is batting .230 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

