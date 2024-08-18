Giants vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Athletics Game Info

San Francisco Giants (62-63) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-70)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Giants vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-158) | OAK: (+134)

SF: (-158) | OAK: (+134) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130)

SF: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Giants) - 2-3, 3.91 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 10-8, 4.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Blake Snell (2-3) to the mound, while JP Sears (10-8) will take the ball for the Athletics. Snell and his team are 6-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Snell's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The Athletics are 16-8-0 against the spread when Sears starts. The Athletics have an 8-12 record in Sears' 20 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.7%)

Giants vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Athletics reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-158) and Oakland as the underdog (+134) despite being the home team.

Giants vs Athletics Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Athletics. The Giants are +108 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are -130.

Giants vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Giants-Athletics game on August 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 17-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 123 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 59-64-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have gone 40-66 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.7% of those games).

Oakland has a 20-44 record (winning just 31.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

In the 122 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-65-2).

The Athletics have a 64-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 112 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .441. He's batting .245 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos is batting .279 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Michael Conforto has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.315/.429.

Mark Canha leads San Francisco with an OBP of .343 this season while batting .241 with 45 walks and 44 runs scored.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a team-high OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.578), while pacing the Athletics in hits (113, while batting .290).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 17th, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is seventh in slugging.

JJ Bleday has 33 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 52 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 80th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Shea Langeliers is batting .228 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 31 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .241.

Giants vs Athletics Head to Head

8/17/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/6/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2023: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/7/2022: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/6/2022: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/27/2022: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.