Thunder vs. Nuggets Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 18

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ABC

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 8.5-point favorites for a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Paycom Center on Sunday, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The over/under is 213.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8.5 213.5 -319 +260

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (74.6%)

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 54-26-2 record against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have 38 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total 44 times this season.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the total in 49 of 82 opportunities (59.8%).

Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread in home games (29-12-1) than it does on the road (25-14-1).

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 25 of 42 home matchups (59.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 19 of 40 games (47.5%).

Against the spread, Denver has had better results on the road (20-20-1) than at home (18-23-0).

Nuggets games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (26 times out of 41) than away (23 of 41) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 12 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray averages 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists. He is also sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.2 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 58% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league) and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Nuggets get 13.3 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.