Georgia vs Mississippi State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Georgia Bulldogs (16-7, 4-6 SEC) host the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5 SEC) in SEC action at Stegeman Coliseum, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia win (65%)

See the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Saturday's Georgia-Mississippi State spread (Georgia -1.5) or over/under (141.5 points).

Georgia vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Mississippi State has compiled a 9-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Georgia covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 64.3% of the time. That's more often than Mississippi State covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Georgia Bulldogs have performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 14 home games, and one time in six road games.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have performed better against the spread away (3-3-0) than at home (4-7-0) this season.

Georgia is 5-5-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Mississippi State has won twice against the spread in SEC action this year.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia has been named as the moneyline favorite 14 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been a -125 moneyline favorite on 14 occasions this season and won every game.

Mississippi State has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia has a 55.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia has a +207 scoring differential, topping opponents by nine points per game. It is putting up 76 points per game to rank 132nd in college basketball and is allowing 67 per outing to rank 54th in college basketball.

Asa Newell's 15.3 points per game lead Georgia and rank 226th in the nation.

Mississippi State has a +192 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. It is putting up 79.9 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and is giving up 71.2 per contest to rank 171st in college basketball.

Josh Hubbard's 17.6 points per game paces Mississippi State and ranks 84th in the nation.

The Georgia Bulldogs win the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. They are recording 34.3 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.1 per outing.

Newell averages 6.8 rebounds per game (ranking 191st in college basketball) to lead the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs rank 32nd in the nation at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 32.4 their opponents average.

KeShawn Murphy averages 7.2 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball) to lead the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Georgia averages 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (165th in college basketball), and gives up 84.8 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball).

The Mississippi State Bulldogs rank 78th in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 110th defensively with 89.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

