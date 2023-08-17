FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Georgia Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Georgia Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Georgia Bulldogs, who are the top-ranked team in the nation, are 6-0 so far in 2023. See their full schedule and results below.

Georgia 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1UT MartinSeptember 2W 48-7Bulldogs (-50.5)56.5
2Ball StateSeptember 9W 45-3Bulldogs (-42.5)52.5
3South CarolinaSeptember 16W 24-14Bulldogs (-26.5)54.5
4UABSeptember 23W 49-21Bulldogs (-40.5)55.5
5@ AuburnSeptember 30W 27-20Bulldogs (-14)44.5
6KentuckyOctober 7W 51-13Bulldogs (-14.5)47.5
7@ VanderbiltOctober 14-Bulldogs (-32.5)54.5
Georgia Last Game

The Bulldogs get ready for their next game following a 51-13 win over the Kentucky Wildcats in their last outing. In that game against the Wildcats, Carson Beck had 389 yards on 28-of-35 passing (80.0%) for the Dawgs, with four touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, Daijun Edwards ran for 54 yards on nine carries (6.0 yards per carry), adding six receptions for 51 yards. Brock Bowers accumulated seven catches for 132 yards (18.9 per catch) and one touchdown against the Wildcats.

Georgia Betting Insights

  • Georgia has been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.
  • The Bulldogs have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

