2023 Georgia Football Odds and Schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs, who are the top-ranked team in the nation, are 6-0 so far in 2023. See their full schedule and results below.

Georgia 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 UT Martin September 2 W 48-7 Bulldogs (-50.5) 56.5 2 Ball State September 9 W 45-3 Bulldogs (-42.5) 52.5 3 South Carolina September 16 W 24-14 Bulldogs (-26.5) 54.5 4 UAB September 23 W 49-21 Bulldogs (-40.5) 55.5 5 @ Auburn September 30 W 27-20 Bulldogs (-14) 44.5 6 Kentucky October 7 W 51-13 Bulldogs (-14.5) 47.5 7 @ Vanderbilt October 14 - Bulldogs (-32.5) 54.5 View Full Table

Georgia Last Game

The Bulldogs get ready for their next game following a 51-13 win over the Kentucky Wildcats in their last outing. In that game against the Wildcats, Carson Beck had 389 yards on 28-of-35 passing (80.0%) for the Dawgs, with four touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, Daijun Edwards ran for 54 yards on nine carries (6.0 yards per carry), adding six receptions for 51 yards. Brock Bowers accumulated seven catches for 132 yards (18.9 per catch) and one touchdown against the Wildcats.

Georgia Betting Insights

Georgia has been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

