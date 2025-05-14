Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (20-21) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-22)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network, SN1, and FDSSUN

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | TB: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | TB: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-156)

TOR: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 3-2, 3.35 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 2-4, 3.86 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (3-2) for the Blue Jays and Ryan Pepiot (2-4) for the Rays. Bassitt and his team are 6-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bassitt's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays are 2-6-0 against the spread when Pepiot starts. The Rays have a 1-4 record in Pepiot's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.5%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Blue Jays, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +136, and Toronto is -162 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Rays are -156 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +130.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Blue Jays-Rays on May 14, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (50%) in those games.

Toronto has been listed as a favorite of -162 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 40 opportunities.

In 40 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 25-15-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 47.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-10).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 3-5 (37.5%).

In the 40 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-22-2).

The Rays are 18-22-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.411) thanks to 16 extra-base hits. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 79th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .284 with eight doubles, four home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 77th.

Guerrero heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

George Springer has 35 hits and an OBP of .404, both of which lead the Blue Jays this season.

Anthony Santander has been key for Toronto with 28 hits, an OBP of .273 plus a slugging percentage of .327.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has racked up a team-best OBP (.428) and slugging percentage (.568), and paces the Rays in hits (40, while batting .339).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is ninth in slugging.

Aranda takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Junior Caminero is hitting .247 with six doubles, eight home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .275.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Kameron Misner has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .257.

Brandon Lowe has a double, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .199.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

5/13/2025: 11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/25/2024: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/23/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!