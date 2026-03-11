George Washington vs Fordham College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 9 seed George Washington Revolutionaries (17-14, 8-10 A-10) are taking on the No. 8 seed Fordham Rams (17-14, 8-10 A-10) in the A-10 tournament on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, at 11:30 a.m. ET airing on USA.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

George Washington vs. Fordham Game Info and Odds

George Washington vs. Fordham Picks and Prediction

Prediction: George Washington win (68%)

Before you wager on Thursday's George Washington-Fordham spread (George Washington -6.5) or over/under (140.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

George Washington vs. Fordham: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

George Washington has compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Fordham is 15-13-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, George Washington (9-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Fordham (4-2) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Revolutionaries have played better at home, covering eight times in 15 home games, and three times in 10 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Rams have a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 8-8-0 record) than away (.600, 6-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, George Washington is 8-10-0 this season.

Against the spread in A-10 games, Fordham is 9-9-0 this year.

George Washington vs. Fordham: Moneyline Betting Stats

George Washington has won in 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Revolutionaries have a mark of 12-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -260 or better on the moneyline.

Fordham has won 31.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-11).

The Rams have gone 2-4 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies George Washington has a 72.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

George Washington vs. Fordham Head-to-Head Comparison

George Washington averages 82.6 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per contest (175th in college basketball). It has a +278 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Rafael Castro's team-leading 15.7 points per game ranks 247th in the country.

Fordham outscores opponents by 4.6 points per game (posting 70.1 points per game, 308th in college basketball, and giving up 65.5 per contest, 14th in college basketball) and has a +144 scoring differential.

Fordham's leading scorer, Dejour Reaves, ranks 112th in the nation, averaging 17.7 points per game.

The Revolutionaries record 34.6 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Castro's 8.8 rebounds per game lead the Revolutionaries and rank 40th in college basketball play.

The Rams win the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. They record 35.9 rebounds per game, 29th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.5.

Rikus Schulte is 27th in the nation with 9.1 rebounds per game, leading the Rams.

George Washington's 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 53rd in college basketball, and the 92.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 98th in college basketball.

The Rams record 93.4 points per 100 possessions (282nd in college basketball), while conceding 87.3 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

