George Kittle Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the New York Jets -- whose pass defense was ranked second in the league last year (168.3 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Kittle's next game versus the Jets, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Kittle vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.88

6.88 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.58

49.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Kittle 2023 Fantasy Performance

In Week 5 last year against the Dallas Cowboys, Kittle posted a season-high 24.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 67 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kittle picked up 17.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 116 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best showing of the season.

Kittle picked up 0.1 fantasy points -- one reception, one yard, on two targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 6 versus the Cleveland Browns.

Kittle accumulated 0.4 fantasy points -- two receptions, four yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 4 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jets Defensive Performance

Last year, New York allowed one quarterback to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Jets allowed at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, New York allowed four players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Jets allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

New York allowed eight players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Jets allowed a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

New York allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

Looking at run D, the Jets allowed more than 100 rushing yards to three players last season.

On the ground, New York allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Jets allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

